China witnesses increasing passenger trips as Spring Festival holiday comes to end

Ecns.cn) 13:22, February 18, 2024

Passengers wait to board a high-speed train at Wuhuan Railway station in central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

China witnessed some 2.31 billion passenger trips during Feb. 10 to 17 -- this year's Spring Festival holiday.

Passengers pass through check-in gates at Wuhuan Railway Station in central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Passengers walk on a platform at Nanjing Railway Station in east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Passengers queue to board a high-speed train at Chengdu East Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Passengers arrive at Nanjing Railway Station in east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Passengers arrive at Nanjing Railway Station in east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

