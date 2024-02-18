China witnesses increasing passenger trips as Spring Festival holiday comes to end
Passengers wait to board a high-speed train at Wuhuan Railway station in central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
China witnessed some 2.31 billion passenger trips during Feb. 10 to 17 -- this year's Spring Festival holiday.
Passengers pass through check-in gates at Wuhuan Railway Station in central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
Passengers walk on a platform at Nanjing Railway Station in east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Passengers queue to board a high-speed train at Chengdu East Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)
Passengers arrive at Nanjing Railway Station in east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Passengers arrive at Nanjing Railway Station in east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Home and Youth Affairs Bureau Spring Reception 2024 held in Hong Kong
- Ensuring care-free NEV rides during Spring Festival travel rush
- China witnesses increasing passenger trips as Spring Festival holiday comes to end
- Extended Spring Festival holiday sparks surge in long-distance travel
- Loong-themed cultural elements shine during Spring Festival
- Macao sets off fireworks in celebration of Spring Festival
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.