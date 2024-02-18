China witnesses increasing passenger trips as Spring Festival holiday comes to end

Xinhua) 09:17, February 18, 2024

A child waits to get on a train at Tengzhou Railway Station in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 16, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips as this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Travelers arrive at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 16, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips as this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Travelers prepare to get on a train at Wuzhou South Railway Station in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips as this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end. (Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2024 shows vehicles running on Beijing-Shanghai Expressway in Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips as this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end. (Photo by He Jinghua/Xinhua)

Travelers wave goodbye after boarding a train at Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 16, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips as this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2024 shows vehicles running on a road-rail bridge, which connects Suzhou and Nantong of Jiangsu Province with Shanghai, over the Yangtze River in Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips as this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Travelers are seen at the waiting hall of Taizhou Railway Station in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips as this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Travelers arrive at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips as this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2024 shows vehicles running on the Daning River grand bridge in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips as this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end. (Photo by Wang Zhonghu/Xinhua)

Passengers arrive at Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Passengers arrive at Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Passengers walk into Shapingba Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Passengers arrive at Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A woman kisses her kid at the waiting hall of Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li An)

Passengers are pictured at the waiting hall of Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Vehicles move on the expressway surrounding the city of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Passengers get aboard on a train at Shapingba Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Passengers are pictured at the waiting hall of Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Passengers walk out Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Passengers wait to board their trains at the waiting hall of Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Passengers arrive at Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Passengers use automatic ticketing machines at Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Passengers are pictured at the waiting hall of Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Li An)

Passengers arrive at Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Passengers are pictured at the waiting hall of Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Passengers wait to board their trains at Wenzhou South Railway Station in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Liu Jili/Xinhua)

A staff member offers help to a passenger at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Su Xiaoya/Xinhua)

Travelers arrive at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Passengers wait to board their trains in Fuyang West Railway Station in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Lu Qijian/Xinhua)

A woman kisses her kid at the waiting hall of Shijiazhuang Railway Station in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Passengers are pictured at the waiting hall of Hangzhou East Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Long Wei/Xinhua)

Travelers arrive at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 17, 2024 shows vehicles moving slowly on an expressway in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Vehicles move slowly on Hangzhou-Ningbo expressway in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Cai Jun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 17, 2024 shows vehicles running on an expressway in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)

Passengers are pictured at the waiting hall of Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Su Xiaoya/Xinhua)

Passengers walk on a platform of Nanchang Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 17, 2024. China witnessed an increase of passenger trips on the last day of the eight-day Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Liu Mu/Xinhua)

