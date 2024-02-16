China calls on members of neutrality group to promote global governance

Xinhua) 09:15, February 16, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, addresses a virtual meeting of parliamentary leaders of the Group of Friends of Neutrality members via video, at the invitation of Dunyagozel Gulmanowa, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan, Feb. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday called on member states of the Group of Friends of Neutrality to jointly promote the development of the global governance system in a more just and equitable direction.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks when addressing a virtual meeting of parliamentary leaders of the Group of Friends of Neutrality members via video, at the invitation of Dunyagozel Gulmanowa, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan.

Since its establishment more than three years ago, the Group of Friends of Neutrality has committed itself to promoting international peace, security and sustainable development, and has become a useful platform for practicing multilateralism and promoting win-win cooperation, Zhao said.

Hailing Turkmenistan's important and constructive role in international and regional affairs as a permanently neutral state established by the United Nations, as well as the initiator of the group, Zhao said China is willing to work with the group's members to promote the effective implementation of the three global initiatives proposed by China and to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Zhao also called on all parties to firmly uphold the international system with the UN at its core and the international order based on international law, to practice genuine multilateralism, and increase the representation and voice of developing countries in international affairs.

Noting that China and Turkmenistan are good friends, partners and brothers, Zhao said bilateral relations have been continuously upgraded since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries 32 years ago.

China-Turkmenistan relations enjoy great potential for development, Zhao said, adding that China is ready to join hands with Turkmenistan to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two countries, continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and enrich cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The Group of Friends of Neutrality was established in August, 2020 on the initiative of Turkmenistan. China is one of the 18 founding nations.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)