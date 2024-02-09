Shenzhou-17 taikonauts send Spring Festival greetings from space

Xinhua) 13:19, February 09, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-17 crew members extended their Spring Festival greetings via video from space on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year's eve.

Onboard the country's space station, the three taikonauts, Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin, expressed their wishes for the prosperity of the motherland and all Chinese people.

"We have a full and happy Chinese Lunar New Year in space," said Tang Hongbo, the crew commander.

Tang Shengjie, a first timer to space, said he missed the motherland and the family. "It is a precious life experience for me to spend the Lunar New Year in space for the first time."

Jiang wished the country "vigorous and prosperous," and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups "good luck and good health."

On Oct. 26, 2023, the Shenzhou-17 manned mission sent the three taikonauts to the country's space station. The crew is the youngest lineup since the space station construction started.

