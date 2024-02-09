Senior CPC official emphasizes security during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 10:03, February 09, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Wenqing on Thursday urged police nationwide to fulfill their duty to safeguard security during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, and their duty to maintain continuous social stability in Beijing and across the country.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when inspecting primary-level work on legal affairs in Beijing.

Chen noted that legal affairs organs face the challenging task of safeguarding social security and stability. He urged them to remain aware of potential risks and consider worst-case scenarios in their work.

He stressed that security plans should be implemented fully to ensure public safety during the Spring Festival holiday, which begins on Saturday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)