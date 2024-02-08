Home>>
Ecuador's National Assembly approves free trade agreement with China
(Xinhua) 10:04, February 08, 2024
QUITO, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Ecuador's National Assembly on Wednesday approved the free trade agreement between Ecuador and China, according to local authorities.
China is Ecuador's second-largest trading partner. China and Ecuador formally signed the free trade agreement on May 11, 2023, making Ecuador China's 27th free trade partner.
The approval marks the completion of all legal approval procedures for the agreement on the Ecuadorian side.
According to the agreement, China and Ecuador will cancel tariffs on 90 percent of tax items from each other, of which about 60 percent will be canceled immediately after the agreement comes into effect.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China hopes Ecuador will ensure safety of Chinese nationals, institutions: foreign ministry
- China hopes Ecuador will restore order ASAP
- Chinese embassy in Ecuador temporarily closed from Jan. 10
- Xi congratulates Noboa on election as Ecuadorian president
- China condemns assassination of Ecuador's presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio: FM spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.