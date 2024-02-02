China to ramp up wetland protection, restoration

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will comprehensively enhance its efforts in wetland protection and restoration with targeted measures, according to an official on Friday, which marks World Wetlands Day.

Yuan Jiming, an official with the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, said the country will help establish more wetlands of international importance and develop more international wetland cities, while also promoting the development of a monitoring and supervision system for national wetland parks.

In recent years, China has continuously strengthened the protection of wetlands, and the country now boasts 56.35 million hectares of wetlands.

Among these are 82 wetlands of international importance, 58 wetlands of national importance, 903 national wetland parks, and 13 international wetland cities, Yuan said.

