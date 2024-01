We Are China

Winter scenery of Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, E China

Xinhua) 08:51, January 10, 2024

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows boats sailing at the Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows waterfowls flying over the Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows a boat sailing at the Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows a boat sailing at the Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows boats sailing at the Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

