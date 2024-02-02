Hungary's high-ranking official hails cooperation with China

Xinhua) 13:18, February 02, 2024

Hungarian Minister for National Economy Marton Nagy speaks during a reception by the Chinese Embassy in Hungary to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Budapest, Hungary, on Feb. 1, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Hungarian Minister for National Economy Marton Nagy said here on Thursday that he expects Hungary-China cooperation to "skyrocket" in the Year of the Dragon.

He said this when interviewed by Xinhua during a reception by the Chinese Embassy in Hungary to celebrate the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dragon.

He said that Hungary and China share the same pragmatic attitude towards cooperation. He emphasized that Hungary is a great place connecting the West and the East. More and more Chinese companies, such as Huawei and the Bank of China, have come to invest in Hungary and made progress themselves.

At the reception, Nagy gave his blessings in Chinese for the upcoming Chinese New Year which falls on Feb. 10.

Besides a feast boasting the famous Peking Duck, the reception features a series of programs, such as traditional lion dance, Guzheng performance and Chinese calligraphy.

