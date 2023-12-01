China-funded railway draws students in Hungary

Teachers and students from the Department of Chinese Studies at Hungary's Lorand Eotvos University visit a construction site of the Hungary-Serbia railway project in Taksony, a city 20 km south of Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 30, 2023. A group of students and teachers were invited to an open day event of the Budapest-Belgrade railway here on Thursday. (China Railway Hungary-Serbia Railway Project Management via Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- A group of students and teachers were invited to an open day event of the Budapest-Belgrade railway here on Thursday.

The 28 visitors from the Department of Chinese Studies at Hungary's Lorand Eotvos University started their tour in Taksony, a city 20 km south of Budapest.

Experts from the Hungary-Serbia railway project team presented an overview of the Hungarian section of the planned railway line and showcased several specialized equipment, including contact wire arms, snow melting equipment and signal systems, to the teachers and students at the Hungary-Serbia Railway Product Laboratory.

Li Yadan of the project management team said that the open day event aimed to demonstrate the intricacies of the railway's construction to the local community.

He said similar events will be organized in the future to further enlighten the community about the project's development.

The Budapest-Belgrade railway is a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative. The railway line will span almost 350 km and will reduce travel time between the two cities from eight hours to approximately 3.5 hours.

Teachers and students from the Department of Chinese Studies at Hungary's Lorand Eotvos University visit the Hungary-Serbia Railway Products Laboratory in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 30, 2023. A group of students and teachers were invited to an open day event of the Budapest-Belgrade railway here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Hao)

