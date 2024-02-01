Developing China-U.S. relations serves fundamental interest of two countries: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:51, February 01, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Developing China-U.S. relations is in the fundamental interest of the two peoples and two countries and meets the expectation of the international community, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

When answering a query regarding U.S. presidential election, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing that the presidential election is the domestic affair of the United States. China, committed to the principle of non-interference in others' internal affairs, will not interfere in U.S. presidential election.

"No matter who is elected as U.S. president, we hope the United States will work with us in the same direction, follow the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and advance the steady, sound and sustainable growth of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two countries and the world at large," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, China will continue to firmly uphold its sovereignty, security, and development interests, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)