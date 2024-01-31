Hawaii governor visits injured Chinese citizen in Honolulu

Xinhua) 16:17, January 31, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Governor of the U.S. state of Hawaii Josh Green visited the Chinese citizen who was attacked and seriously hurt last week in Honolulu, vowing to offer the victim the best treatment, according to a release of the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Accompanied by a working group sent to Honolulu by the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles, Green visited the injured at a local hospital on Monday.

The Hawaii state government and local hospital will try their best to provide the best treatment for the injured Chinese, he said, expressing hope that the injured will recover as soon as possible.

The Chinese citizen was splashed with chemical liquid on a street in downtown Honolulu on the evening of Jan. 23. The 25-year-old was seriously injured and then received medical treatment in hospital.

On Jan. 25, Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested a 29-year-old male for attacking the Chinese citizen for second-degree attempted murder.

Charges will be sought with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, according to the HPD.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)