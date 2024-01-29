Consul General encourages Americans to see the 'real' China

(People's Daily App) 16:16, January 29, 2024

In a sit-in interview with Kalidip Choudhury, Chair of the Commonwealth Club of California in San Francisco, on Wednesday, Zhang Jianmin, Consul General of China in San Francisco, stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges in strengthening relations between China and the US. Zhang expressed his hope for increased opportunities for Americans to visit China and experience the country firsthand, enabling them to see the 'real' China through their own eyes.

(Video edited by Liang Xiaojian; text compiled by Li Yingying)

