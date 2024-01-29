Home>>
Consul General encourages Americans to see the 'real' China
(People's Daily App) 16:16, January 29, 2024
In a sit-in interview with Kalidip Choudhury, Chair of the Commonwealth Club of California in San Francisco, on Wednesday, Zhang Jianmin, Consul General of China in San Francisco, stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges in strengthening relations between China and the US. Zhang expressed his hope for increased opportunities for Americans to visit China and experience the country firsthand, enabling them to see the 'real' China through their own eyes.
(Video edited by Liang Xiaojian; text compiled by Li Yingying)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- Snow scenery at section of Wushan Mountain in China's Chongqing
- Pic story: young entrepreneur contributes to scientific visualization in China's Anhui
- Breathtaking 'blue tears' light up coastal waters in China's Guangdong
Related Stories
- Top Chinese diplomat meets U.S. national security advisor
- China, U.S. agree to boost cooperation in anti-drug, AI, people-to-people exchanges
- China, U.S. should respect each other's core interests: Wang Yi
- Embassy lodges solemn representation to the US over the latter’s unwarranted interrogation and harassment of Chinese students at border port
- Los Angeles reception marks 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic ties
- U.S. must abide by one-China principle, 3 joint communiques: Wang Yi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.