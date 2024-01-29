Los Angeles reception marks 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:27, January 29, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles hosted a reception on Friday to commemorate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the United States.

Addressing the event, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun said over the past 45 years, despite ups and downs, China-U.S. relations have grown to become the most important bilateral relationship in the world.

The three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are not only the lessons drawn from history of China-U.S. relations, but also the right way for China and the United States to get along with each other.

During her address at the reception, U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu emphasized that there are compelling reasons for increased cooperation between the United States and China today, be it in addressing climate change or fostering economic collaboration.

In the decades "since our economies have grown immensely, we partnered on important scientific endeavors and maintained relative peace" in Asia-Pacific, she said.

California State Senator Josh Newman said Chinese immigrants and Chinese Americans have played an instrumental role in building a dynamic and prosperous California.

"It is an undeniable fact that all of us -- China, California and the United States as a whole -- are profoundly better and more prosperous as a result of the past four-and-a-half decades of reciprocal cooperation, mutual investment and expansion of cultural ties," Newman noted.

Nearly 400 people from various circles of both countries joined the reception.

