China, U.S. agree to boost cooperation in anti-drug, AI, people-to-people exchanges

Xinhua) 09:31, January 29, 2024

BANGKOK, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States have agreed to launch a joint working group on anti-drug cooperation, the first meeting of the China-U.S. intergovernmental dialogue mechanism on artificial intelligence this spring, and take further steps to expand people-to-people exchanges.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held a new round of talks with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan here from Friday to Saturday.

