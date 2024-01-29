Home>>
U.S. must abide by one-China principle, 3 joint communiques: Wang Yi
(Xinhua) 09:38, January 29, 2024
BANGKOK, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The United States must abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques and put into action its commitment not to support "Taiwan independence", and support the peaceful reunification of China, China's senior diplomat Wang Yi has said.
Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, held a new round of talks with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan here from Friday to Saturday.
