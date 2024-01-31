China, U.S. launch counternarcotics working group

Chinese State Councilor Wang Xiaohong, also director of the China National Narcotic Control Committee, meets with a United States interagency delegation led by Deputy Assistant to the U.S. President and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Jen Daskal, and announces the inauguration of the China-U.S. Counternarcotics Working Group in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Xiaohong met with a United States interagency delegation led by Deputy Assistant to the U.S. President and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Jen Daskal in Beijing on Tuesday and announced the inauguration of the China-U.S. Counternarcotics Working Group.

Wang, also director of the China National Narcotic Control Committee, expressed the hope that the two sides will take the important consensus of the heads of state meeting as the fundamental principle, mutual respect as the way of getting along with each other, and equality and mutual benefits as the basic principle, carry out practical drug control cooperation, properly address each other's concerns, deepen law enforcement and security cooperation, and inject more positive energy into the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

The two sides agreed to implement the San Francisco vision and realize practical cooperation in drug control, law enforcement and security.

