U.S. abrupt probes into Chinese firm dent confidence in U.S. market

Xinhua) 10:29, January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The United States' abrupt probes into a Chinese company have undermined Chinese investors' confidence in the U.S. market, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

The interrogations of Chinese individuals in the U.S., as well as the confiscation of their cellphones, computers and other personal devices, have severely disrupted the normal operations of Chinese firms and businesspeople, said the spokesperson in response to the issue.

The U.S. side should immediately cease its harassment while ensuring a safe, transparent and equitable business environment for Chinese companies and businesspeople, said the spokesperson.

China will closely monitor the situation and steadfastly safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese businesses and citizens, the spokesperson added.

