Passenger, commercial vehicle exports see notable growth in Fujian, SE China

Xinhua) 13:51, January 31, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 30, 2024 shows a ro-ro cargo vessel loaded with vehicles for export at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Customs data showed that the automobile exports of southeast China's Fujian Province reached a record high of 89,000 vehicles in 2023. The export destinations span 151 countries and regions.

Both passenger and commercial vehicle exports saw notable growth, with passenger vehicle exports rising by 3.6 times year on year to 75,000 vehicles and commercial vehicle exports increasing by 22.1 percent year on year to 14,000 vehicles.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 30, 2024 shows vehicles for export at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Police officers are on duty during the loading of vehicles for export at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Vehicles for export are loaded into a ro-ro cargo vessel at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 30, 2024 shows vehicles for export being loaded into a ro-ro cargo vessel at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Staff members of China Customs verify hybrid vehicles for export at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

