Children visit Beijing Auto Museum during winter vacation

Xinhua) 09:09, January 29, 2024

A staff member introduces to children and their parents a vehicle collected by Beijing Auto Museum at the museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2024. Many children visit Beijing Auto Museum with their parents during this winter vacation to attend popular-science lectures and learn about automobile knowledge. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Children and their parents attend a lecture on automobiles at Beijing Auto Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2024.

Children learn about automobile knowledge at Beijing Auto Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2024.

A staff member lectures on automobile to children and their parents at Beijing Auto Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2024.

A staff member introduces to children and their parents a vehicle collected by Beijing Auto Museum at the museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2024.

