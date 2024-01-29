Interview: Chinese cars hold promising future in Egypt: auto businessman

Xinhua) 13:34, January 29, 2024

CAIRO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The future of Chinese cars in Egypt's market is "so great" for the Egyptian auto market that now depends mainly on China, whether in cars or buses, said Khaled Geyushi, vice chairman of Egypt's Geyushi Automotive Industry.

Geyushi told Xinhua in a recent interview "what distinguishes Chinese cars in Egypt is that their quality has greatly increased and their prices are reasonable."

The Egyptian auto businessman said that his company has been working with several Chinese partners for seven years, including Yutong, Zhongtong and others, assembling their buses in Egypt.

"The quality of Chinese cars is high, and their agents and service centers in the Egyptian market are strong," said Geyushi, noting that Egyptian customers felt satisfaction with Chinese cars in recent years.

Geyushi pointed out that Chinese cars are strengthened in the Egyptian market by their partners of renowned local agents such as Mansour Automotive for MG and Abu Ghaly Motors for Geely.

"I see that the future of Chinese cars in Egypt is promising," the Egyptian auto businessman told Xinhua.

Established in 1944, Geyushi has become one of Egypt's leading automotive companies, with an advanced manufacturing facility in Egypt that currently produces around 5,000 buses annually, including Chinese brands.

In light of the distinguished relations between Egypt and China, Geyushi recommended the establishment of an automobile industrial complex in Egypt to manufacture Chinese cars and their components and export them.

"I believe that in the coming period, Chinese cars should be locally manufactured in Egypt," he said, explaining that the North African country has the necessary manpower and energy at low prices, as well as free trade agreements with European and African states for zero-customs exportation.

Manufacturing Chinese vehicles in Egypt will help with technology localization and employment in Egypt, he added.

A report by the Automotive Marketing Information Council (AMIC), an Egyptian council of auto businessmen, shows that China's Chery, MG and BYD were among the top ten car brands sold in Egypt in the first 10 months of 2023.

"I recommend Chinese automobile companies in Egypt to spend more on publicity, marketing and service centers to achieve further growth," Geyushi said.

"Generally, I believe that in the coming few years, Chinese cars will be much more popular in the Egyptian market," He stressed.

