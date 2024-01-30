Pakistani PM affirms commitment to consolidate bilateral ties with Iran
ISLAMABAD, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has reaffirmed his country's strong commitment to further consolidate bilateral ties with Iran, the prime minister's office said in a statement.
In a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Kakar emphasized the need to address common challenges through collaborative and cooperative approaches, rooted in the respect for international law and the principles of the UN Charter, in particular, territorial integrity and sovereignty of both Pakistan and Iran.
In highlighting the importance of such diplomatic principles, the Pakistani prime minister underscored the significance of fostering a shared commitment to upholding the sovereignty of both nations and respecting established international norms.
Kakar also extended an invitation to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
Photos
Related Stories
- China welcomes progress on restoration of Iran-Pakistan relations: spokesperson
- China to continue playing positive role in improving relations between Iran, Pakistan: FM spokesperson
- Thick blanket of fog in Pakistan's capital affects routine life
- Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran
- Seizure of U.S. oil tanker to warn against bullying Iran: commander
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.