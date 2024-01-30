Pakistani PM affirms commitment to consolidate bilateral ties with Iran

Xinhua) 13:39, January 30, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has reaffirmed his country's strong commitment to further consolidate bilateral ties with Iran, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

In a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Kakar emphasized the need to address common challenges through collaborative and cooperative approaches, rooted in the respect for international law and the principles of the UN Charter, in particular, territorial integrity and sovereignty of both Pakistan and Iran.

In highlighting the importance of such diplomatic principles, the Pakistani prime minister underscored the significance of fostering a shared commitment to upholding the sovereignty of both nations and respecting established international norms.

Kakar also extended an invitation to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)