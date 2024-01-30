China hopes for effective implementation of ICJ ruling: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- China looks forward to the effective implementation of a ruling issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which requires Israel to take measures to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks when asked to comment on the ICJ on Friday ordering Israel to take all possible measures to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Wang said that the ruling, made by the majority of the judges, responds to the widespread concern of the international community to protect civilians, de-escalate the tense situation in Gaza, and ease the humanitarian crisis.

China's position on the Palestinian question is consistent and clear, Wang said, adding that China condemns all acts against civilians and opposes all moves that violate international law.

Wang said that the ultimate answer to the Palestinian question lies in delivering on the two-state solution, which could bring a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement to the issue.

