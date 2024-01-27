Home>>
Complete power blackout hits hospital in S. Gaza's Khan Younis
(Xinhua) 14:06, January 27, 2024
GAZA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- A complete power blackout hit the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis on Friday, reported the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.
