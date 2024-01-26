China condemns all acts against civilians: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:35, January 26, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China was shocked by another attack on the UN facility in Gaza and saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the attack, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday, adding that China condemns all acts against civilians.

According to reports, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East stated on Wednesday that its training center was hit by two tank rounds in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, and nine people were killed and 75 others injured.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing that China condemns all acts against civilians and opposes all moves that violate international law.

"The safety of UN facilities must be protected. The use of force does not bring true security and ceasefire is the overriding priority," he said.

China urges parties to the conflict to earnestly implement relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, realize a comprehensive ceasefire at once, and prevent an even worse humanitarian disaster from happening, Wang said.

