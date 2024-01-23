At least 50 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings on Khan Younis: medical sources

Xinhua) 08:47, January 23, 2024

People leave their home after Israeli bombings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- At least 50 Palestinians have been killed and dozens of others wounded by Israeli bombings on shelter centers of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian medical sources said on Monday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a press statement that it had received "reports of deaths and injuries among the displaced as a result of the occupation's bombings of shelter centers."

"Israeli tanks approached Al-Amal Hospital, and we completely lost contact with our crews in Khan Younis as a result of the ground incursion," it added.

The organization said that ambulances were unable to reach the injured in Khan Younis, because of Israeli forces' siege of its ambulance center and "targeting anyone who tries to move around."

In addition, the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza said in a press statement that Israel had targeted five shelter centers in the city of Khan Younis.

The statement noted that "the Israeli army targeted the displacement centers with direct bombardments, Quadcopter aircraft, drone aircraft, and artillery, which led to dozens of deaths and wounded."

Ashraf Al-Qedra, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, said in a press statement that "the Israeli occupation is committing horrific crimes west of Khan Younis."

He added that "dozens of deaths and wounded are still in the targeted places and roads," and the Israeli forces prevented ambulances from transferring the wounded people and retrieving the bodies of the victims in the west of Khan Younis.

People leave their home after Israeli bombings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People leave their home after Israeli bombings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Jan. 22, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)