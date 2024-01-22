Chinese FM says support all efforts promoting restoration of peace

Xinhua) 09:45, January 22, 2024

BRASILIA, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China supports all efforts aimed at preventing the escalation of conflicts and promoting the restoration of peace, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when briefing the media on his recent trip to four African countries including Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire.

Wang said China condemns all acts that harm civilians, and opposes any violation of international law.

On the situation in the Red Sea, Wang said China calls for an end to the harassment of civilian vessels, and urges relevant parties to avoid adding fuel to the fire, jointly safeguard the security of the sea lanes in accordance with the law, and earnestly respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries bordering the Red Sea, including Yemen.

On the conflict in Gaza, Wang said the Palestinian issue has always been the core of the Middle East issue, and China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and their long-cherished aspiration to build an independent state.

