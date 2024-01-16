China, Arab League call for Gaza ceasefire

Xinhua) 08:42, January 16, 2024

CAIRO, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and the Arab League states on Sunday called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

The two sides also urged the implementation of relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions on the situation in Gaza and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, said a joint statement, adding that all forms of violence against civilians, as well as violations of international and humanitarian law, must be stopped.

The consensus was reached during a meeting between Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, and the League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The two sides oppose the forced transfer of Palestinian civilians and demand the immediate release of all those held captive, the establishment of a humanitarian coordination mechanism, and humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip via a sustainable, rapid, safe, and barrier-free mechanism.

Any arrangement concerning the future and destiny of Palestine should follow the principle of "Palestinians governing Palestine," said the statement, stressing that the two-state solution has always been the basis for any future arrangement concerning the fate of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank (including East Jerusalem).

The two sides express deep concern over the recent escalation of tensions in the Red Sea region, emphasizing the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen while ensuring the security of international commercial routes in the Red Sea.

The Chinese side appreciates the important role played by the Arab side in cooling down the regional situation and avoiding a comprehensive humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The Arab side highly appreciates the efforts made by the Chinese side to defuse the Gaza conflict, realize a ceasefire and support the just cause of the Palestinian people, and appreciates the Position Paper of the People's Republic of China on Resolving the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)