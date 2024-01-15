U.S.-led strikes on Yemen detrimental to freedom of navigation in Red Sea: Chinese UN envoy

Xinhua) 08:56, January 15, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Friday that the U.S.-led strikes on Yemen do not contribute to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

The United States and Britain have launched strikes against targets in Yemen, further escalating tensions in the Red Sea region. China expresses grave concern over this, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"It is regrettable to see that the blatant military actions taken by the relevant countries against Yemen have not only caused infrastructure destruction and civilian casualties, but have also resulted in heightened security risks in the Red Sea. This does not contribute to the protection of the safety and security of the commercial vessels and freedom of navigation," said Zhang. "The relevant military operations could also undermine the political process in Yemen."

It must be pointed out that the Security Council has never authorized any state to use force against Yemen, he said, adding that the military actions taken by the relevant countries are at odds with the recently adopted Security Council Resolution 2722.

"The current tense situation in the Red Sea is one of the manifestations of the spillover effects of the conflict in Gaza. Allowing the conflict in Gaza to drag on while expecting it will not spread is wishful thinking and an illusion. What's more, calling for the prevention of the spillover of the conflict on the one hand, while adding fuel to the fire on the other hand by provoking military confrontation is self-contradictory and irresponsible," said Zhang.

"The Middle East region is already on the brink of extreme danger. The last thing we need at this stage is reckless military adventurism. The first thing we need is calm and restraint to prevent a further expansion of the conflict," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)