U.S., Britain launch new strike on Yemen's Hodeidah: media

Xinhua) 08:10, January 15, 2024

SANAA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The United States and Britain conducted a new strike on Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Sunday evening, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strike targeted the Jad'a mountain in the Alluheyah district in the northern part of the city, the report said, adding the warplanes were still hovering over the area.

The strike was the latest in a series of similar air raids carried out by U.S. and British warplanes in the past three days.

The U.S. and Britain have stated that the strikes came in an attempt to deter the Yemeni Houthi group from launching further attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, a vital waterway for global trade.

The Houthis said that their operations in the Red Sea aimed to prevent what it called "Israeli-linked ships" from passing through the Red Sea until Israel ends its attack and siege on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, the Houthis said the recent airstrikes on their positions by the U.S. and Britain would not deter them from continuing attacks on Israeli targets, vowing to launch more strikes soon.

Hodeidah, under the control of the Houthis, is a lifeline for delivering humanitarian aid and commercial supplies to Yemen, which has been mired in a civil war since 2015.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)