Yemen's Houthi group says 5 killed, 6 injured in U.S.-Britain airstrikes

Xinhua) 16:59, January 12, 2024

SANAA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi group said on Friday that five of its fighters were killed during the U.S.-Britain airstrikes before dawn, adding six others were injured.

It added that the airstrikes hit 73 targets across the areas the rebel group controls.

