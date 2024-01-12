Home>>
Yemen's Houthi group says 5 killed, 6 injured in U.S.-Britain airstrikes
(Xinhua) 16:59, January 12, 2024
SANAA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi group said on Friday that five of its fighters were killed during the U.S.-Britain airstrikes before dawn, adding six others were injured.
It added that the airstrikes hit 73 targets across the areas the rebel group controls.
