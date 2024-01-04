Yemen's Houthis claim new attack on cargo ship in Red Sea

SANAA, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Houthi group in Yemen launched on Wednesday missiles targeting a cargo ship in the Red Sea, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

The Houthi forces carried out an operation targeting the ship CMA CGM TAGE, he said in a live broadcast aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

"The operation came after the ship's crew refused to respond to calls from our forces, including fiery warning messages," he said.

The Houthi group confirms that they will continue to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to Israel from navigating in the Red Sea and Arab Sea until food and medicine aid are allowed to enter the Gaza Strip, the spokesman stressed.

