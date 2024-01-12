U.S. launches strikes against several Houthi targets in Yemen -- media

Xinhua) 09:14, January 12, 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. forces have launched strikes against several targets used by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to a CNN report on Thursday citing a U.S. official.

