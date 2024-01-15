China expresses grave concern over rising Red Sea tensions

Xinhua) 13:06, January 15, 2024

CAIRO, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday expressed grave concern over the rising tensions in the Red Sea, while calling for an end to the harassment of civilian vessels.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a joint press conference after meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

He called for an end to the harassment of commercial ships in the Red Sea, an important international trade route for goods and energy, while stressing the need to safeguard unimpeded global production and supply chains as well as the international trade order.

Noting that the UN Security Council has never authorized any country to use force against Yemen, the top Chinese diplomat called for refraining from taking any actions that will "add fuel to the fire" in the Red Sea and raise the overall security risks in the region.

Wang said that the current tense situation in the Red Sea shows the spillover effect of the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, adding that the priority now is to stop the conflict as soon as possible to prevent it from further escalation or even getting out of control.

He added that it is necessary for all parties to jointly safeguard the safety of sea lanes in the Red Sea in accordance with the law, while earnestly respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries along the Red Sea, including Yemen.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)