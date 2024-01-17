Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 24,285: ministry
A man walks past destroyed buildings in Gaza City, on Jan. 15, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,285, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)
GAZA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,285, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry said in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 158 Palestinians and wounded 320 others during the past 24 hours.
It added that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has led to the injuries of 61,154 Palestinians since its outbreak on Oct. 7, 2023.
Meanwhile, it noted that a large number of victims were still under the rubble, and ambulance and civil defense crews could not reach them.
The ministry also warned of serious health complications facing patients with chronic illnesses, noting that 350,000 of them have been without medication.
It called on international institutions to provide medicines for chronic patients urgently.
A vehicle runs past damaged buildings in Gaza City, on Jan. 15, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,285, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2024 shows destroyed buildings in Gaza City. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,285, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)
People are seen on a street with damaged buildings in Gaza City, on Jan. 15, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,285, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)
A person walks past destroyed buildings in Gaza City, on Jan. 15, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,285, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)
People are seen on a street with damaged buildings in Gaza City, on Jan. 15, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,285, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2024 shows destroyed buildings in Gaza City. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,285, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2024 shows a damaged building in Gaza City. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,285, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)
A man walks past destroyed buildings in Gaza City, on Jan. 15, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,285, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Arab League call for Gaza ceasefire
- Chinese FM calls for int'l peace conference to settle Palestinian issue
- China expresses grave concern over rising Red Sea tensions
- Chinese envoy warns against forced displacement of Palestinians
- U.S.-led strikes on Yemen detrimental to freedom of navigation in Red Sea: Chinese UN envoy
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.