Palestinian death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks rises to 25,900: ministry

Photo taken on Jan. 25, 2024 shows destroyed buildings at Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip. The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 25,900 since Oct. 7, 2023, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Thursday. (Xinhua)

GAZA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 25,900 since Oct. 7, 2023, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Israeli army killed 200 Palestinians and wounded 370 others over the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a press statement.

It added that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has wounded at least 64,110 Palestinians, noting that a large number of victims were still under the rubble as ambulance and civil defense crews could not reach them.

The Israeli army on Thursday ordered residents of the southern Khan Younis city to evacuate their homes in preparation for coming bombings.

Avichai Adraei, a spokesman for the Israeli army, said on social media platform X that "to the residents of Khan Younis in the neighborhoods of Al-Nasr, Al-Amal, the city center and the camp, in blocks of 107-108-109-110-111-112, for your safety, you must move immediately to the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi."

Local sources said that more than 60,000 residents were under the threat of evacuation from Khan Younis, and many of them had already started evacuating to escape the expected Israeli operations in the area.

The city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, has witnessed during the past two days an intensification of Israeli attacks, considered the fiercest since the fighting began on Oct. 7, 2023, according to eyewitnesses.

