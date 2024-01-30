China's senior legislator calls for enhanced cooperation with Turkmen parliament

Xinhua) 08:44, January 30, 2024

ASHKHABAD, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to enhance further cooperation with the Turkmen parliament, said a senior Chinese legislator during his visit to Turkmenistan on Sunday and Monday.

Hao Mingjin, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), made the remarks while heading a Chinese delegation at the invitation of the Turkmen parliament.

During the visit, Hao met respectively with Dunyagozel Gulmanowa, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan; Rashid Meredov, Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; and Shamuhammet Durdylyev, mayor of the city of Arkadag.

China and Turkmenistan are good friends, good partners and good brothers, Hao said, adding that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Sino-Turkmen relations have achieved continuous and substantial development under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

In 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov jointly announced that the two countries would elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, practice a community of shared future for mankind at the bilateral level, and usher in a new chapter in Sino-Turkmen relations, Hao said.

The National People's Congress of China is willing to continue strengthening cooperation with the Turkmen National Assembly, implementing the consensus of the two heads of state, and enriching the substance of bilateral relations, he said.

Hao also briefed the Turkmen side on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese-style modernization, the whole-process people's democracy, and jointly promoting the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Turkmen side reiterated that it firmly upholds the one-China principle, is ready to actively engage in cooperation between the two governments and two legislative bodies, and is ready to further enhance cooperation in various fields and deepen bilateral relations continuously.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)