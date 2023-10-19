Home>>
Xi meets chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan
(Xinhua) 13:58, October 19, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, on Thursday in Beijing.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier meets chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan
- Chinese foreign minister meets Turkmen deputy prime minister
- Xi meets Turkmen president
- Turkmen president arrives in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit
- Passenger flight routes launched between China's Xi'an and Turkmenistan's Ashgabat, Tajikistan's Dushanbe
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.