Chinese foreign minister meets Turkmen deputy prime minister

Xinhua) 09:13, October 17, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the two heads of state announced this year the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Turkmenistan, opening a new era for bilateral cooperation.

China is willing to work with Turkmenistan to comprehensively deepen bilateral cooperation and push the comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, Wang said.

Wang added that Turkmenistan is a key partner in jointly building the Belt and Road, and Turkmenistan's participation in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will inject new impetus into bilateral cooperation and push forward landmark cooperation projects.

Meredov said the two heads of state attach great importance to mutually beneficial cooperation.

Turkmenistan hopes to further tap the potential of cooperation in various fields and push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership, he said.

Turkmenistan actively supports and participates in the Belt and Road Initiative, Meredov said, adding that the Turkmen side hopes to strengthen the alignment of its initiative to revive the Great Silk Road with the Belt and Road Initiative.

