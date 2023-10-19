Chinese vice premier meets chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan
Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday met with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.
Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said under the guidance of the top leaders of the two countries, relations between China and Turkmenistan have maintained steady development and notable achievements have been made in various fields.
Ding said that the eight major steps to support the joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation President Xi Jinping announced on Wednesday provide new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.
Berdimuhamedov said that Turkmenistan is willing to join hands with China in pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and promote bilateral relationship to new heights.
