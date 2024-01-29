Feature: Winter sports fervor spurs ice-and-snow consumption in NW China

YINCHUAN, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- As a cold front grips northern China, the Huangguchuan ski resort in Tongxin County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is bustling with ski enthusiasts relishing the joy of winter sports.

With the ski season in high gear, Tongxin has seen a winter sports boom, with businesses thriving from its ice and snow resources.

For winter sports lovers, heavy snowfall has opened up a world of recreational possibilities, with sleighs, snow tubes, snowmobiles and other options offered for both professional skiers and amateurs at the Huangguchuan ski resort.

At the entrance, tourists queue up to rent equipment. "I bring my kids here every weekend, and we always have a great time," said tourist Ma Xiangfu from a nearby village.

Over the years, Tongxin has been actively promoting the integration of ice-and-snow tourism with other industries, turning local resources into booming businesses.

As the county is holding an ice-and-snow tourism festival, the ski resort's chief Xi Gongchang said Huangguchuan has received more than 10,000 tourists since it opened on December 21, 2023.

At the ice-and-snow park in Qingtongxia City, visitors are able to enjoy a dazzling series of amusement projects such as inflatable bowling games and snow tubes.

Wang Xiaojing, a tourist from Ningxia's capital Yinchuan, captured the moment of her daughter sliding down the slope on a snow tube with her phone.

"The snow here is clean and fluffy," Wang said, adding that with so many recreational facilities, her daughter really enjoys playing at the park and is always reluctant to leave.

Wuzhong City has seized opportunities to develop its ice-and-snow economy, offering various preferential policies.

"The city has issued 200,000 yuan (about 28,000 U.S. dollars) of consumption vouchers, which has given a strong boost to tourism. People can enjoy discounts when purchasing tickets on online platforms," said Lu Yonggui, an employee at the Qingtongxia Yellow River Grand Canyon tourist area.

The spike in winter sports enthusiasm stems from China's successful bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in 2015 with the country's aim to engage 300 million people in winter sports.

Ningxia has made considerable efforts to improve winter sports facilities and cultivate talents, and ice and snow sports venues have been built in almost every county in the region.

According to the region's sports bureau, the next month will see various ice and snow sports competitions staged in 16 ice and snow sports venues across Ningxia.

