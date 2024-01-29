Tourists visit Mount Tai scenic area in east China's Shandong
Tourists visit the Mount Tai scenic area in east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2024. With its natural and cultural values well interconnected, Mount Tai was listed as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage site by UNESCO in 1987, the first ever in China. In 2023, the Mount Tai scenic area received over 8.61 million visitors, a new record over the years. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)
