China supplies no weapons, equipment to Palestine-Israel conflict areas: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:16, January 26, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said that China has never supplied weapons or equipment to conflict areas since the outbreak of the recent conflict between Palestine and Israel.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding Israeli claims that Hamas has been found using Chinese-made weapons in the Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson stressed that China has always been prudent and responsible in terms of military items export.

China is committed to three principles for arms export: it should be conducive to the legitimate self-defense capability of the recipient country; it should not undermine peace, security and stability of the region concerned and the world as a whole; and it should not be used to interfere in the internal affairs of the recipient country, said the spokesperson.

