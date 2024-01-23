3rd South Summit calls for ending Israel-Palestine conflict

Xinhua) 08:44, January 23, 2024

High-level representatives and heads of the United Nations attend the Third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda, on Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

KAMPALA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Third South Summit ended on Monday in the Ugandan capital Kampala with participating leaders calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the protection of civilians.

The two-day summit, which brought together leaders of the Group of 77 members and China, urged the United Nations Security Council to undertake efforts to implement its resolutions to end the Israel-Palestine conflict without delay. The South Summit is the supreme decision-making body of the Group of 77 comprising 134 members. High-level representatives of nearly 100 countries and heads of United Nations agencies attended the meeting.

"We also reiterate our demand for the immediate and full lifting of the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip, which constitutes massive collective punishment," the leaders said in an outcome document of the meeting. They called for the complete dismantlement and immediate cessation of all illegal Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The leaders said that Israel is in violation of the UN Charter and international law for its strikes on Syrian civil infrastructure, including civil airports, which threaten the livelihood of civilians, hinder UN humanitarian operations, and jeopardize the safety of civil aviation.

They further stated that Israel should end its violations of Lebanese sovereignty by air, land and sea, which threaten its security and economic development.

"We also call on Israel to refrain from using white phosphorus against Lebanon in contravention of international humanitarian law," the document said. The leaders also emphasized that Israel should withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution.

The summit was held under the theme "Leaving No One Behind." Uganda took over the chairmanship of the summit from Cuba. This was the first time that the South Summit was held in Africa. The previous two summits were held in Havana, Cuba, in 2000, and in Doha, Qatar, in 2005, respectively.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said during the country's chairmanship, it would reach out to countries facing tensions or conflicts with a view to reaching a win-win solution. He added that the country would also focus on promoting trade among member countries.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni speaks at the Third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda, on Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

