Home>>
Palestine accepts U.S. proposal of transferring taxes withheld by Israel
(Xinhua) 09:30, January 09, 2024
RAMALLAH, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Palestine has agreed to receive tax funds held by Israel through the transfer via Norway, but Israel has rejected this U.S. proposal, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said Monday.
Speaking at a weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah, he said Israel still rejects the U.S. administration's proposals on the issue of clearing, such as transferring the money to Norway.
He said that the Palestinian Authority (PA) refused to accept clearance funds last month after Israel had deducted 517 million shekels (139 U.S. million dollars) from the total 750 million shekels.
Israel collects taxes on behalf of the PA on imports into Palestinian territories and transfers the funds monthly.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Amid ongoing conflicts, economic slowdown, people in Mideast retain hopes for better year in 2024
- 2023 becomes deadliest year for Palestinians since 1948: statistic bureau
- 5 Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank
- Economic impact of Israeli-Palestinian conflict "relatively contained but highly uncertain:" IMF
- Hamas, Israeli army intensify fighting in Gaza as conflict enters 3rd month
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.