Economic impact of Israeli-Palestinian conflict "relatively contained but highly uncertain:" IMF
WASHINGTON, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that the economic impact of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been "relatively contained" so far, but is "highly uncertain."
The economies of Israel and West Bank-Gaza, which are at the core of the conflict, will be hardest hit, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said at a press briefing.
She added that the IMF expects the conflict to "severely depress economic activity" in both the West Bank and Gaza, "where even before the conflict, GDP growth was set to decline over the medium term."
"But the ultimate impact will depend on the duration and intensity of the conflict," she said.
As for other places in the region, "the conflict may affect the immediate region through a number of channels," Kozack said.
"The channels include tourism, you could see a reduction in tourism in these neighboring countries. We have the potential for higher oil and gas prices, disruptions to financial markets and disruptions to regional trade routes, and the potential for higher trade costs," she said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Moody's cut to outlook is flawed, ministry says
- China releases paper on its position on Palestinian-Israeli conflict
- UN official raises alarm as humanitarian crisis in Gaza keeps worsening
- Injured Palestinians in Tunisian hospitals to receive necessary care: president
- Hamas, Israeli army intensify fighting in Gaza as conflict enters 3rd month
- UN school attacked by Israeli army in Gaza: UN agency
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.