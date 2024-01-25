Thousands rally in Israel, calling for hostage release deal

January 25, 2024

Families of hostages and supporters take part in a demonstration calling for an immediate release of the hostages still held captive in Gaza, in Jerusalem, on Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

JERUSALEM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of Israeli women took to the streets across the country on Wednesday, urging their government to sign a ceasefire deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

In Tel Aviv, protesters wearing white temporarily blocked Israel's main freeway, the Ayalon Highway. They held red signs reading, "Stop the bloodshed!" and "Deal now!"

"We have united to break the silence," the organizers said in a statement. "We take to the streets to choose life before anything else."

Israel and Hamas have recently resumed Qatari-brokered negotiations for a ceasefire deal to end the bloody war that started on Oct. 7. However, significant gaps still exist. More than 100 hostages are currently held in Gaza by Hamas and other militant groups.

