Chinese shares surge on Thursday
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:20, January 25, 2024
Chinese shares surged on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 3.03 percent, closing at 2,906.11.
The Shenzhen Component Index gained 2.00 percent to end at 8,856.22 points.
The ChiNext Index, China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, rose 1.45 percent to 1,720.78 points.
