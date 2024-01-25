We Are China

Chinese shares surge on Thursday

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:20, January 25, 2024

Chinese shares surged on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 3.03 percent, closing at 2,906.11.

The Shenzhen Component Index gained 2.00 percent to end at 8,856.22 points.

The ChiNext Index, China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, rose 1.45 percent to 1,720.78 points.

