Chinese shares close higher on Monday
(Xinhua) 15:56, October 30, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.12 percent to 3,021.55 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.61 percent higher at 9,927.99 points.
The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices totaled 1.04 trillion yuan (about 144.89 billion U.S. dollars), up from 964.4 billion yuan on the previous trading day.
Stocks related to medical equipment led the gains, while financial shares suffered major losses.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.48 percent to close at 1,977.69 points on Monday.
Photos
