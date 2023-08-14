Lock-up shares worth 146.3 bln yuan to become tradable in China

Xinhua) 08:39, August 14, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Lock-up shares worth around 146.3 billion yuan (about 20.44 billion U.S. dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

From August 14 to August 18, about 8.05 billion shares will become tradable on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated with their closing prices on August 11, the previous trading day.

Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 2.01 percent to 3,189.25 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.18 percent lower at 10,808.87 points.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)